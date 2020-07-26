Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to report $16.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Green Plains Partners reported sales of $20.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year sales of $75.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $84.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $82.58 million, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $86.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains Partners.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.55 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 272.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 109,258 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the first quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the second quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPP stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 33,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,466. The company has a market cap of $171.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains Partners (GPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.