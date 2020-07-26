Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.61 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.35%.

NYSE GHL opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.60, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $197.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

