Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.96 Million

Brokerages expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report sales of $183.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.43 million and the lowest is $152.35 million. Groupon posted sales of $532.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.29 million to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $882.95 million, with estimates ranging from $835.43 million to $954.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The coupon company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.37. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $374.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.60 million.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Groupon from $58.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Groupon from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Groupon from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky purchased 250,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,392,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,489 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,665 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,300 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period.

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 961,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,510. Groupon has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $459.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

