Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Haynes International’s earnings. Haynes International reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.01 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

Several analysts have commented on HAYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Haynes International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

HAYN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,814. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $276.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Haynes International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 181,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Haynes International by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 102,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 146,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haynes International (HAYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit