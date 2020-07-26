Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Haynes International’s earnings. Haynes International reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.01 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

Several analysts have commented on HAYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Haynes International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

HAYN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,814. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $276.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Haynes International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 181,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Haynes International by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 102,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 146,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

