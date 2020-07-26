HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $140.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.72.

HCA stock opened at $125.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.1% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

