Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $149.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.