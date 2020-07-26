Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.81%.

HBNC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 99,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,083. The stock has a market cap of $431.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

