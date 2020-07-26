HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 106.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63,998 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 3,052,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.77.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

