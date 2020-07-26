Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.11). Huntsman posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 131.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

