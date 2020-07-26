HyperCash Price Up 8.4% This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $61.61 million and $26.49 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00013932 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, OKEx, EXX and Gate.io. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.01903428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00196808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00074987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116695 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,708,198 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kucoin, TOPBTC, OKEx, Binance, Huobi, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Allcoin, EXX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

