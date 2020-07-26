ILCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $692,685.00 (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, ILCoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. ILCoin has a market cap of $14.73 million and approximately $692,685.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex, FreiExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000104 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002590 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000683 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000149 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 246.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,488,818,907 coins and its circulating supply is 535,122,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, IDAX, Crex24, C-CEX, FreiExchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

