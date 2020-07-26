Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.19. Insperity posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $368,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Insperity by 2,200.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $930,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 19.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $47,591,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,929. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $144.92.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.