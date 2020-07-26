Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will report sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $986.55 million. Insperity posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Insperity stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $144.92.

In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 788.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 104.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

