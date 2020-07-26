Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.10-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2-18.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.9 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.85-4.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Intel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.55.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.