Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Santander cut Intercorp Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Banco Santander lowered Intercorp Financial to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercorp Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Intercorp Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE IFS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. 20,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Intercorp Financial has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $371.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 80,622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,275,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

