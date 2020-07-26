International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

IFF traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.82. The stock had a trading volume of 780,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,947. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.