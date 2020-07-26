iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Cut to Neutral at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities downgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded iRobot from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.89.

IRBT opened at $71.55 on Thursday. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 8,155 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $662,104.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 57.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iRobot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in iRobot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iRobot by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

