JD Coin (JDC) Hits Market Cap of $3.51 Million

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, JD Coin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JD Coin has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $428,523.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,891,050 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

