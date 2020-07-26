Jibrel Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,053.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $5,053.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00042891 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00028999 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.61 or 0.05205249 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00056790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031404 BTC.

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

