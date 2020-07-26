Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.33.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,475. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average of $124.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 145,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 127,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 114.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

