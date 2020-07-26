JUST Price Up 86.1% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $19.75 million and $2.76 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 86.1% against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.01914684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00196834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00075857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00116404 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,433,850,000 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

