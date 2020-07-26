Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce sales of $34.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.19 million and the lowest is $34.10 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $43.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $164.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $169.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $232.15 million, with estimates ranging from $224.31 million to $240.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of KRNT traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.98. 162,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,017. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -674.67 and a beta of 1.68. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.