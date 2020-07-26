Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,331,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 354,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.