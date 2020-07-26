Kusama Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.48 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for $11.98 or 0.00119518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $35.76 million and $4.48 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.48 or 0.01930195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00192956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00073072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00117512 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,283,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,985,094 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

