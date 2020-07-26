LanaCoin (LANA) Market Capitalization Achieves $173,423.82

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, LanaCoin has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $173,423.82 and $118.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Kambria (KAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,771,580,123 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.