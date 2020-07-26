Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FWONA. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

FWONA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.91. 50,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,825. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler acquired 908,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $28,968,335.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 271,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,563.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $36,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,136,148 shares of company stock worth $108,053,111 and sold 291,373 shares worth $10,553,769. 4.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4,251.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

