Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $1.35 on Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $453,012.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00013674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00484144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000865 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

