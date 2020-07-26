LiquidApps Market Capitalization Tops $11.40 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $32,298.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002149 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001699 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,038,553,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,850,473 tokens. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

