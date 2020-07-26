Lobstex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $498,033.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $510,998.64 and $498,033.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00492710 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00020140 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003675 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015501 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,859,584 coins and its circulating supply is 19,859,572 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.