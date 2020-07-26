Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $308.97 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $23,034,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $278,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,389,000 after buying an additional 617,015 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,090,000 after acquiring an additional 264,672 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $321.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.37 and its 200-day moving average is $248.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $337.57.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.