Magnum Hits 1-Day Volume of $210.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Magnum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.01903428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00196808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00074987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116695 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.