MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $535.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $520.00 to $535.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ FY2020 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

MKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $403.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $505.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.63. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $512.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.23.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $958,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $2,405,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

