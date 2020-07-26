Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.55 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.92%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Materion has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Materion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

