Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $741.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 471 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.64, for a total transaction of $345,544.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381 shares in the company, valued at $279,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $633,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,242,719,000 after buying an additional 44,208 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,309,000 after buying an additional 61,959 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 739,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,365,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,868,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $22.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $862.72. 143,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $818.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $756.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $891.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

