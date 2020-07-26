Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $741.89.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.
In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 471 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.64, for a total transaction of $345,544.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381 shares in the company, valued at $279,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $633,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $22.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $862.72. 143,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $818.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $756.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $891.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.08.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
