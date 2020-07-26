MIB Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,878.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $424,713.24 and approximately $11,878.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One MIB Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000954 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 375,057,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,755,842 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.