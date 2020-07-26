MicroBitcoin Price Up 63% Over Last 7 Days (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and $154.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 63% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001959 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

