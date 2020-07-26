MINDOL (MIN) Hits Market Cap of $203.48 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, MINDOL has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00012112 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a total market cap of $203.48 million and $64,872.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00757963 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00145940 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000818 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,576 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

