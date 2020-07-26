Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.67 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $25.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.98 billion to $27.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. 5,456,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,405. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

