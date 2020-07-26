Mooncoin (MOON) Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $353.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00486846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000810 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003345 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003022 BTC.

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,932,871,808 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

Mooncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

