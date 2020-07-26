Morgan Stanley Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $64.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.47.

COF stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -175.84 and a beta of 1.75. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

