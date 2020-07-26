Morgan Stanley Increases Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $105.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. BTIG Research raised their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 25th. Roth Capital cut Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Five9 stock opened at $111.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,114.40 and a beta of 0.74. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $124,503.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 122,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,404,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,783 shares of company stock worth $12,910,352 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Five9 by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,086,000 after buying an additional 811,500 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Five9 by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 804,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after buying an additional 615,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,013,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Five9 by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,119,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 460,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,252,000 after purchasing an additional 404,527 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

