Morgan Stanley Raises Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $182.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iqvia from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.28.

IQV stock opened at $157.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average is $140.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,698,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Iqvia by 32.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 11.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Iqvia by 94.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,006 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Iqvia by 18.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 47,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 353,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

