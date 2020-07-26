Namecoin Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $4,714.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00004002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,024.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.02 or 0.02504183 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00608884 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000602 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

