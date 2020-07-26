nDEX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, nDEX has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. nDEX has a market cap of $17,562.08 and $4.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.86 or 0.01898905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00196334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00074753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001005 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00117153 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com . nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

