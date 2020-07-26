Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $0.0529 on Major Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 72.7% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $624,435.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto token can now be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.55 or 0.01921589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00193763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00073104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00117873 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 tokens. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

Newscrypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

