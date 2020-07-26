NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70 to $9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.07. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.20 EPS.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $280.25 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $285.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.46.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,102 shares of company stock worth $23,532,028 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

