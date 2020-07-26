Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $105.75. 1,496,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,082. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $110.17.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

