Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $515.13 Million

Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post $515.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $515.28 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $333.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,082. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $110.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ollie`s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

