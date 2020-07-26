On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) will report sales of $85.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.97 million and the lowest is $72.02 million. On Deck Capital posted sales of $110.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full-year sales of $341.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.18 million to $362.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $339.45 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $373.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.96). On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $110.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.49 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONDK. TheStreet cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.50 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Shares of NYSE ONDK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. 447,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,404. On Deck Capital has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in On Deck Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

