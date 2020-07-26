Painted Pony Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Receives $0.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.83.

PDPYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Painted Pony Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from $0.40 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Painted Pony Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

PDPYF remained flat at $$0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.71. Painted Pony Energy has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter. Painted Pony Energy had a negative net margin of 190.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.

